Report: Grizzlies deal newly acquired guard Eric Bledsoe for 3 players

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — He’s gone before he got here, and the Memphis Grizzlies may not be done making moves two months before the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
According to NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are trading newly-acquired guard Eric Bledsoe to the Los Angeles Clippers for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu. Wojnarowski also reports that, “The Grizzlies, with an already packed roster, are open-minded on the futures of all three players in Memphis -- and will likely consider trades with some of those arriving in this deal. Memphis gets salary cap flexibility in the summer of 2022 with trade.”
On August 7, the Memphis Grizzlies acquired guard Eric Bledsoe, the draft rights to wing Ziaire Williams, center Steven Adams, and other considerations as part of a three-team trade.
According to a news release from the Grizzlies when the team announced Bledsoe’s acquisition, “Bledsoe (6-1, 214) has appeared in 702 games (539 starts) and owns career averages of 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 28.0 minutes in his 11-year NBA career with the Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. Selected 18th overall in the 2010 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky, the 31-year-old averaged 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 29.7 minutes in 71 games (70 starts) for New Orleans last season.”