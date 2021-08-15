Report: Grizzlies deal newly acquired guard Eric Bledsoe for 3 players

NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski says the Grizzlies likely aren’t done making trades.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — He’s gone before he got here, and the Memphis Grizzlies may not be done making moves two months before the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season.

According to NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are trading newly-acquired guard Eric Bledsoe to the Los Angeles Clippers for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu. Wojnarowski also reports that, “The Grizzlies, with an already packed roster, are open-minded on the futures of all three players in Memphis -- and will likely consider trades with some of those arriving in this deal. Memphis gets salary cap flexibility in the summer of 2022 with trade.”

On August 7, the Memphis Grizzlies acquired guard Eric Bledsoe, the draft rights to wing Ziaire Williams, center Steven Adams, and other considerations as part of a three-team trade.

