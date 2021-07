According to NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, the Memphis Grizzlies are about to make moves before the upcoming draft. Woj reports that the Grizzlies will send Jonas Valanciunas and 2021 the 17th and 51st picks to New Orleans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, 2021 picks number 10 and number 40 and a protected 2022 first-round pick via the Lakers.