Ja Morant is all business ahead of Timberwolves playoff series, but the Grizzlies still 'ain't ducking no smoke'

Morant says he won't be bothered by a physical series against the Timberwolves

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant told reporters that he is "locked in" ahead of the Grizzlies playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. His matter-of-fact demeanor at Thursday's available reflected that as the expected questions rolled in.

What did he think of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal picking Minnesota over Memphis?

"We've been the underdogs since I've been in the league," he said. Nothing new."

Did he laugh at it?

"I didn't laugh at all. No smirk, none of that. I'm about business right now. I've got 47 hours, I'll be ready."

How will Dillon Brooks impact this series, after missing all four regular season matchups?

"We've got a game Saturday, a whole series. I think you'll find out then."

And of course, there were questions about Patrick Beverley, who will almost certainly will guard Morant with the on-court antics he is known for. At first, Ja stuck to general talking points.

"We're about business right now, we're going to handle business. Whoever it is in our way, that's who we've got to go through."

But when it came to the question of if Memphis would be able to avoid the Timberwolves (Pat Bev in particular) getting under their skin, Morant had a different tone.

"You remember that quote I said? Ain't ducking no smoke. We run up the chimney, simple as that. Ain't no conversations about not letting nobody under your skin. If somebody comes towards you, can't back down. It's a soft person's tendency. And we ain't got no soft guys on this team."