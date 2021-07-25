Who will the Memphis Grizzlies pick in the 2021 NBA draft? Jaren Jackson Jr. could be out of Memphis

The Memphis Grizzlies front office reportedly in talks for a trade to secure a higher pick in the 2021 draft.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2021 NBA Draft is quickly approaching with the Memphis Grizzlies holding the 17th pick in the first round. However, there is a chance Memphis could be trading a fan favorite for a lottery pick.

Round One starts Thursday, July 29.

Right now, most mock draft boards project the first overall pick to be Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunnigham, by the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons followed by the Houston Rockets taking Memphis Tigers near miss Jalen Green who head coach Penny Hardaway almost secured before he decided to play for G League Ignite.

As of Sunday, July 25, the Grizzlies could be saying goodbye to Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Grizzlies front office is reportedly in talks with the New Orleans Pelicans for a trade of Eric Bledsoe and the tenth overall lottery pick.

If the grizzlies secure the trade, mock drafts project they will snatch University of Tennessee former guard Keon Johnson.

Johnson is a two-way threat that could fill the wing void and lighten the load on Memphis star Ja Morant, that is, if he can improve his 27% three point shooting he had this past season with the Vols.

Keon Johnson speaks to his 48 inch vertical, preparing for the NBA Draft & breaks down film!



📺: Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2021 on ESPNU pic.twitter.com/iovLdolg7W — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 25, 2021

However, without the trade the Grizzlies are projected to take Trey Murphy III from Virginia.

Drafting Murphy with the 17th overall pick, who shot 43% from the arc last season would allow Memphis to hold on to Jaren Jackson Jr., at least for now.