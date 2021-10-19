NBA Power Rankings: Bucks, Nets lead way going into 2021-22 season

The NBA is officially back on Tuesday night. Check out our preseason NBA Power Rankings and see where we ranked your team heading into 2021-22.

MILWAUKEE — The NBA's diamond season is here, just three months after the Milwaukee Bucks were crowned NBA Champions as they defeated the Phoenix Suns in the Finals.

To celebrate the start of the season, our Locked On NBA local experts voted to power rank all 30 teams prior to the start of the season. The ranking is a consensus average of everyone's votes.

ULTIMATE NBA PREVIEW

The biggest and most comprehensive 2021 NBA season preview is here and brought to by Audacy and the Locked On Podcast Network. With over 40 of Locked On's local experts and Audacy Insiders former NBA player Brian Scalabrine and former NBA GM Ryan McDongough, the Ultimate Insider NBA Season Preview brings you all the information you need ahead of season tip-off.

NBA Preseason Power Rankings

1. Milwaukee Bucks

2020-21 record: 46-26, NBA Champions

Players added in offseason: Grayson Allen

Players lost in offseason: P.J. Tucker, Bryn Forbes

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/4

2. Brooklyn Nets

2020-21 record: 48-24

Players added in offseason: James Johnson, Patty Mills, DeAndre' Bembry, Jevon Carter

Players lost in offseason: Landry Shamet, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jeff Green

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/4

3. Utah Jazz

2020-21 record: 52-20

Players added in offseason: Hassan Whiteside, Rudy Gay, Eric Paschall

Players lost in offseason: Derrick Favors, Georges Niang

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/7

4. Phoenix Suns

2020-21 record: 51-21

Players added in offseason: Landry Shamet, Elfrid Payton, JaVale McGee

Players lost in offseason: Jevon Carter, Torrey Craig

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/7

5. Los Angeles Lakers

2020-21 record: 42-30

Players added in offseason: Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk

Players lost in offseason: Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Markieff Morris, Dennis Schroder, Ben McLemore, Andre Drummond

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/11

6. Denver Nuggets

2020-21 record: 47-25

Players added in offseason: Austin Rivers, Jeff Green

Players lost in offseason: JaVale McGee

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/10

7. Atlanta Hawks

2020-21 record: 41-31

Players added in offseason: Gorgui Dieng, Delon Wright

Players lost in offseason: Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando, Tony Snell

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/11

8. Miami Heat

2020-21 record: 40-32

Players added in offseason: Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker, Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Dewayne Dedmon

Players lost in offseason: Goran Dragic, Precious Achiuwa, Nemanja Bjelica, Trevor Ariza, Andre Iguodola, Kendrick Nun

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/12

9. Dallas Mavericks

2020-21 record: 42-30

Players added in offseason: Sterling Brown, Reggie Bullock, Moses Brown

Players lost in offseason: Josh Richardson

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/15

10. Philadelphia 76ers

2020-21 record: 49-23

Players added in offseason: Andre Drummond, Georges Niang

Players lost in offseason: George Hill, Dwight Howard

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/11

11. Golden State Warriors

2020-21 record: 39-33

Players added in offseason: Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica, Andre Iguodala, Chris Chiozza

Players lost in offseason: Eric Paschall, Kent Bazemore, Kelly Oubre Jr.

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/14

12. Los Angeles Clippers

2020-21 record: 47-25

Players added in offseason: Eric Bledsoe, Justice Winslow

Players lost in offseason: Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/17

13. Boston Celtics

2020-21 record: 36-36

Players added in offseason: Enes Kanter, Dennis Schroder, Al Horford, Josh Richardson, Bruno Fernando, Juancho Hernangomez

Players lost in offseason: Kemba Walker, Tristan Thompson, Carsen Edwards, Evan Fournier, Semi Ojeleye, Tacko Fall

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/18

14. Chicago Bulls

2020-21 record: 31-41

Players added in offseason: DeMar Derozan, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Tony Bradley, Derrick Jones Jr.

Players lost in offseason: Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple, Daniel Theis, Thaddeus Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, Lauri Markkanen

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/19

15. New York Knicks

2020-21 record: 41-31

Players added in offseason: Evan Fournier, Taj Gibson, Kemba Walker

Players lost in offseason: Reggie Bullock, Elfrid Payton

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/18

16. Portland Trail Blazers

2020-21 record: 42-30

Players added in offseason: Cody Zeller, Tony Snell, Ben McLemore, Larry Nance Jr.

Players lost in offseason: Zach Collins, Enes Kanter, Carmelo Anthony

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/19

17. Memphis Grizzlies

2020-21 record: 38-34

Players added in offseason: Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, Sam Merrill, Jarrett Culver, Kris Dunn, Carsen Edwards

Players lost in offseason: Jonas Valanciunas, Grayson Allen, Justice Winslow

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/22

18. Charlotte Hornets

2020-21 record: 33-39

Players added in offseason: Ish Smith, Kelly Oubre Jr., Mason Plumlee, Wes Iwundu

Players lost in offseason: Devonte' Graham, Cody Zeller, Malik Monk

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/23

19. Indiana Pacers

2020-21 record: 34-38

Players added in offseason: Torrey Craig, Keifer Sykes

Players lost in offseason: Doug McDermott, Aaron Holiday

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/23

20. Toronto Raptors

2020-21 record: 27-45

Players added in offseason: Goran Dragic, Precious Achiuwa, Sam Dekker, Isaac Bonga, Ishmail Wainright

Players lost in offseason: Kyle Lowry, DeAndre' Bembry

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/24

21. Minnesota Timberwolves

2020-21 record: 23-49

Players added in offseason: Taurean Prince, Patrick Beverley, Nathan Knight, McKinley Wright IV

Players lost in offseason: Ricky Rubio

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/23

22. Washington Wizards

2020-21 record: 34-38

Players added in offseason: Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Spencer Dinwiddie, Aaron Holiday

Players lost in offseason: Russell Westbrook, Alex Len, Ish Smith, Isaac Bonga, Robin Lopez

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/25

23. Sacramento Kings

2020-21 record: 31-41

Players added in offseason: Tristan Thompson, Alex Len

Players lost in offseason: Hassan Whiteside, Delon Wright

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/26

24. New Orleans Pelicans

2020-21 record: 31-41

Players added in offseason: Devonte' Graham, Jonas Valanciunas, Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple

Players lost in offseason: Lonzo Ball, Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, James Johnson, Wes Iwundu

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/25

25. San Antonio Spurs

2020-21 record: 33-39

Players added in offseason: Doug McDermott, Zach Collins, Bryn Forbes, Jock Landale, Chandler Hutchison, Al Farouq-Aminu, Thaddeus Young

Players lost in offseason: DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay, Gorgui Dieng, Patty Mills, Trey Lyles

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/28

26. Cleveland Cavaliers

2020-21 record: 22-50

Players added in offseason: Ricky Rubio, Lauri Markkanen

Players lost in offseason: Taurean Prince, Larry Nance Jr.

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/27

27. Detroit Pistons

2020-21 record: 20-50

Players added in offseason: Kelly Olynyk, Trey Lyles

Players lost in offseason: Mason Plumlee, Wayne Ellington

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/29

28. Houston Rockets

2020-21 record: 17-55

Players added in offseason: Daniel Theis

Players lost in offseason: Kelly Olynyk, Sterling Brown

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/30

29. Orlando Magic

2020-21 record: 21-51

Players added in offseason: Robin Lopez

Players lost in offseason: Otto Porter Jr.

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/30

30. Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-21 record: 22-50

Players added in offseason: Derrick Favors

Players lost in offseason: Kemba Walker, Al Horford, Moses Brown, Tony Bradley

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/30