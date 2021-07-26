When is the 2021 NBA Draft? How to watch the NBA Draft

What time does the NBA Draft start? How can you watch and get expert reaction to your team's picks? We've got all the answers.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The highly anticipated 2021 NBA Draft is almost here.

The Detroit Pistons hold the No. 1 pick and are expected to select former Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the selection. But, there are strong prospects right behind him including Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs and more.

When is the 2021 NBA Draft?

The 2021 NBA Draft is taking place at the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, on Thursday, July 29. The first round of the draft is scheduled to start on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST.

How can I watch the 2021 NBA Draft?

The first round of the draft will be simulcast on ABC and ESPN, while the second round will be broadcast on ESPN.

What is the 2021 NBA Draft order?

The Pistons hold the top pick after winning the NBA Draft Lottery, followed by the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers to round out the top three.

Round 1:

1. Detroit

2. Houston

3. Cleveland

4. Toronto

5. Orlando

6. Oklahoma City

7. Golden State (from Minnesota)

8. Orlando (from Chicago)

9. Sacramento

10. New Orleans

11. Charlotte

12. San Antonio

13. Indiana

14. Golden State

15. Washington

16. Oklahoma City (from Boston)

17. Memphis

18. Oklahoma City (from Miami via the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, and Phoenix)

19. New York

20. Atlanta

21. New York (from Dallas)

22. Los Angeles Lakers

23. Houston (from Portland)

24. Houston (from Milwaukee)

25. LA Clippers

26. Denver

27. Brooklyn

28. Philadelphia

29. Phoenix

30. Utah

Round 2:

31. Milwaukee (from Houston)

32. New York (from Detroit via the LA Clippers and Philadelphia)

33. Orlando

34. Oklahoma City

35. New Orleans (from Cleveland via Atlanta)

36. Oklahoma City (from Minnesota via Golden State)

37. Detroit (from Toronto via Brooklyn)

38. Chicago (from New Orleans)**

39. Sacramento

40. New Orleans (from Chicago)**

41. San Antonio

42. Detroit (from Charlotte via New York)

43. New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee, Cleveland, and Utah)

44. Brooklyn (from Indiana)

45. Boston

46. Toronto (from Memphis via Sacramento)

47. Toronto (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)

48. Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento and Portland)

49. Brooklyn (from Atlanta)

50. Philadelphia (from New York)

51. Memphis (from Portland via Dallas, Detroit, and Cleveland)

52. Detroit (from Los Angeles Lakers via Sacramento, Houston, and Detroit)

53. New Orleans (from Dallas)

54. Indiana (from Milwaukee via Houston and Cleveland)

55. Oklahoma City (from Denver via Golden State and Philadelphia)

56. Charlotte (from LA Clippers)

57. Charlotte (from Brooklyn)

58. New York (from Philadelphia)

59. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)

60. Indiana (from Utah)

** Order assumes that Chicago exercises its right to swap the #40 pick for the #38 pick.