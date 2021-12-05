Atlanta Falcons' Barkevious Mingo arrested on charge of indecency with child, police say

Mingo posted his $25,000 bond and he has been released from custody, police said.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police said Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested Thursday night on one count of "indecency with a child" in Texas.

Police said the indecency allegedly involved sexual conduct. His initial bond was set at $25,000, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Arlington police are conducting an investigation. Officials said Mingo turned himself in on his own in consultation with his attorney.

Mingo posted his bond and he has been released from custody, police said.

Due to the nature of the charges and age of the victim, the police department said it will not be releasing any additional information at this time.

Atlanta Falcons' Vice President David Bassity released the following statement Saturday afternoon in response on behalf of the Falcons.