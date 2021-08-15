Lausanne Collegiate School graduate faces setback in attempt to make NFL roster.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Memphian’s quest to play in the NFL has hit a speed bump.

Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Cameron Kinley, a 2017 graduate of Lausanne Collegiate School and former Navy cornerback. Kinley made national headlines in the sports world when he received special permission from the Pentagon to defer his enlistment into the Navy and attend training camp with the Buccaneers this preseason.

According to the Buccaneers, Kinley, tight end De'Quan Hampton, and wide receiver Josh Pearson were cut as the team starts to trim the 90-man roster to 85 by Tuesday, as required by National Football League rules.

"Yeah, I mean the top 30 to 35, that's set and hopefully we can get through preseason with no injuries with that group. But there's a hell of a lot of competition, not just for those other roster spots, but for practice squad spots. Those guys played up big for us last year – those guys that we elevated off the practice squad played in huge games down the stretch. That competition for those 20 to 30 sports is huge," said head coach Bruce Arians.