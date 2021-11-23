NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Cardinals back at No. 1; Colts making moves

With the Packers, Titans, Cowboys and Bills all losing their games, it meant a shakeup in our top five, with the Arizona Cardinals again taking back the top spot.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Another week in the NFL meant another slew of upsets as four teams in the top 10 of our Week 11 Power Rankings went down on Sunday.

With the Packers, Titans, Cowboys and Bills all losing their games, it meant a shakeup in our top five, with the Arizona Cardinals again taking back the top spot.

This year, the Locked On Podcast Network and TEGNA sports departments have teamed up to vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On/TEGNA NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts and TEGNA sports journalists ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the voting averages created the official power rankings.

Let's get on to the rankings.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Ranking last week: 3

Last week result: 23-13 win over Seahawks

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2

The Cardinals are back on top after they were able to pick up their second win out of three with Colt McCoy under center as Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins remain out. Arizona found a way to win again despite major injuries, proving they belong at the top this week.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cardinals podcast, free and available on all platforms

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ranking last week: 5

Last week result: 30-10 win over Giants

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/7

The Bucs pulled out an easy win at home on Monday night, taking down the Giants by 20. They lost two straight coming in to the game and needed a stress-free win to get them back up near the top of the rankings and they did just that. They jump Green Bay, Tennessee and Dallas.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bucs podcast, free and available on all platforms

3. Green Bay Packers

Ranking last week: 1

Last week result: 34-31 loss to Vikings

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/5

The Packers lost a tight game on the road in Minnesota on Sunday 34-31. That certainly was enough to drop them out of the top spot in our rankings, but they still hold No. 3. They're 8-3 with a big game against the Rams next week.

4. Los Angeles Rams

Ranking last week: 7

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/10

The Rams were on bye this past week. They benefit from the Titans, Cowboys and Bills losing as they leap up to No. 4.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Rams podcast, free and available on all platforms

5. Kansas City Chiefs

Ranking last week: 9

Last week result: 19-9 win over Cowboys

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/10

The Chiefs sure look like they're back. They've made some big statement wins over the past couple of weeks and are now back in the top five of our rankings after being as low as 14. They're now 7-4 and are heading into a bye week.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chiefs podcast, free and available on all platforms

6. Baltimore Ravens

Ranking last week: 8

Last week result: 16-13 win over Bears

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/11

The Baltimore Ravens went into Chicago without Lamar Jackson and were able to come out with a win. It was much needed after a puzzling loss to the Dolphins the week before. They're now 7-3 as they move up two spots in the rankings.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Ravens podcast, free and available on all platforms

7. Tennessee Titans

Ranking last week: 2

Last week result: 22-13 loss to Texans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/13

It was a bizarre Sunday for the Titans as they lost 22-13 to the No. 32 team in our rankings last week, the Houston Texans. The Titans were the hottest team in football going into the game, but Ryan Tannehill threw three interceptions as their offense could do anything right. They fall five spots to No. 7.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Titans podcast, free and available on all platforms

8. Dallas Cowboys

Ranking last week: 4

Last week result: 19-9 loss to Chiefs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/12

The Dallas Cowboys couldn't get their offense going on Sunday in Kansas City as they lost to the Chiefs 19-9. They were without Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb got hurt during the game, leaving Dak Prescott with little to work with. They drop four spots to No. 8.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cowboys podcast, free and available on all platforms

9. New England Patriots

Ranking last week: 10

Last week result: 25-0 win over Falcons

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/10

The New England Patriots are now the hottest team in football with five-straight wins after they shutout the Falcons last Thursday. They're being talked about as potentially the best team in the AFC, but voters only bumped them up one spot this week from 10 to 9.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Patriots podcast, free and available on all platforms

10. Buffalo Bills

Ranking last week: 6

Last week result: 41-15 loss to Colts

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/14

It was another brutal loss for the Bills as the Colts came into Buffalo and pounded them 41-15. That was enough to drop them four spots in our rankings, but they still remain in the top 10. They're now 6-4 as they look to bounce back on Thursday against the Saints.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bills podcast, free and available on all platforms

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Ranking last week: 11

Last week result: 41-37 win over Steelers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/15

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chargers podcast, free and available on all platforms

12. Indianapolis Colts

Ranking last week: 17

Last week result: 41-15 win over Bills

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/16

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Colts podcast, free and available on all platforms

13. Cincinnati Bengals

Ranking last week: 15

Last week result: 32-13 win over Raiders

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/16

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bengals podcast, free and available on all platforms

14. Cleveland Browns

Ranking last week: 14

Last week result: 13-10 win over Lions

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/18

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Browns podcast, free and available on all platforms

15. Minnesota Vikings

Ranking last week: 18

Last week result: 34-31 win over Packers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/20

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Vikings podcast, free and available on all platforms

16. San Francisco 49ers

Ranking last week: 19

Last week result: 30-10 win over Jaguars

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/19

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On 49ers podcast, free and available on all platforms

17. New Orleans Saints

Ranking last week: 12

Last week result: 40-29 loss to Eagles

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/19

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Saints podcast, free and available on all platforms

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ranking last week: 13

Last week result: 41-37 loss to Chargers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/20

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Steelers podcast, free and available on all platforms

19. Las Vegas Raiders

Ranking last week: 16

Last week result: 32-13 loss to Bengals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/21

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Raiders podcast, free and available on all platforms

20. Philadelphia Eagles

Ranking last week: 21

Last week result: 40-29 win over Saints

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/20

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Eagles podcast, free and available on all platforms

21. Washington Football Team

Ranking last week: 25

Last week result: 27-21 win over Panthers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/23

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On WFT podcast, free and available on all platforms

22. Carolina Panthers

Ranking last week: 20

Last week result: 27-21 loss to Washington

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/25

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Panthers podcast, free and available on all platforms

23. Denver Broncos

Ranking last week: 22

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/24

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Broncos podcast, free and available on all platforms

24. Seattle Seahawks

Ranking last week: 23

Last week result: 23-13 loss to Cardinals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/27

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast, free and available on all platforms

25. Atlanta Falcons

Ranking last week: 24

Last week result: 25-0 loss to Patriots

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/29

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Falcons podcast, free and available on all platforms

26. Miami Dolphins

Ranking last week: 28

Last week result: 24-17 win over Jets

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/28

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Dolphins podcast, free and available on all platforms

27. Chicago Bears

Ranking last week: 27

Last week result: 16-13 loss to Ravens

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/28

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bears podcast, free and available on all platforms

28. New York Giants

Ranking last week: 26

Last week result: 30-10 loss to Bucs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/30

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Giants podcast, free and available on all platforms

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ranking last week: 29

Last week result: 30-10 loss to 49ers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/30

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Jaguars podcast, free and available on all platforms

30. Houston Texans

Ranking last week: 32

Last week result: 22-13 win over Titans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/32

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Texans podcast, free and available on all platforms

31. New York Jets

Ranking last week: 30

Last week result: 24-17 loss to Dolphins

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 30/32

32. Detroit Lions

Ranking last week: 31

Last week result: 13-10 loss to Browns

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 30/32