NFL Week 3 predictions: Cardinals, Panthers, Broncos to cruise to 3-0?

We're previewing and predicting the outcome of every Week 3 NFL game.

LOS ANGELES — We saw some exciting matchups in Week 2 and we're looking ahead to Week 3. It's the NFL, every week has some riveting matchups and this week it's headlined by Chiefs-Chargers, Colts-Titans, Saints-Patriots, Rams-Bucs and Packers-49ers, among others!

This year at Locked On, Locked On Saints host Ross Jackson and me (Locked On national content producer Cameron LaFontaine) will predict the outcomes of every NFL game week to week.

In Week 1, Ross and I both came out with winning records in our score predictions with the straight up winners of each game and against the spread and in Week 2, it was all Ross as he went 11-5 against the spread in his score predictions and I was an abysmal 4-12. So fade me if you're into that sort of thing and tail Ross as we make our Week 3 picks!

Pick records last week:

Straight up: Ross 9-7, Cameron 8-8

Against the spread: Ross 11-5, Cameron 4-12

Pick records so far this season:

Straight up: Ross 20-12, Cameron 17-15

Against the spread: Ross 21-11, Cameron 13-19

NFL Week 3 Score Predictions

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

Time: Thursday, 8:20 p.m. (all times eastern)

Watch: NFL Network

Spread: CAR -7.5 O/U 44

The Panthers and the Texans square up for Thursday Night Football this week. The Panthers are off to an 0-2 start while the Texans are 1-1. Houston will be without starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, however, and will start rookie Davis Mills, who will have a tough first test against a strong Carolina defense.

Ross Jackson: Panthers 28, Texans 17

Cameron LaFontaine: Panthers 27, Texans 13

Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: ARI -7.5, O/U 52

The Arizona Cardinals are off to a strong 2-0 start and they'll head back to the east coast to take on rookie Trevor Lawrence and first year head coach Urban Meyer, who are off to an 0-2 start. Can the Jaguars contain Kyler Murray and can their offense avoid turning the ball over?

Ross Jackson: Cardinals 30, Jaguars 21

Cameron LaFontaine: Cardinals 31, Jaguars 17

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: TEN -5, O/U 48

As of writing, we still don't know if it's going to be Carson Wentz starting at quarterback for the Colts on Sunday after ankle injuries took him out at the end of Sunday's game against the Rams. The Titans had a big bounce back win in Seattle last week, they'll look to ride that momentum.

Ross Jackson: Titans 26, Colts 10

Cameron LaFontaine: Titans 27, Colts 20

Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: BAL -8, O/U 50

The Baltimore Ravens released a big injury report on Thursday that included Lamar Jackson for what has been reported as a non-COVID illness, but a stomach bug. The Lions are 0-2 and struggling mightily defensively. They will have a lot of trouble stopping Lamar Jackson, as long as he's healthy enough to play.

Ross Jackson: Ravens 35, Lions 20

Cameron LaFontaine: Ravens 38, Lions 24

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: BUF -7.5, O/U 45

The Bills dominated the Dolphins in Miami last week 35-0 after an 0-1 start and Washington also picked up their first win in a thrilling TNF matchup over the Giants. Can Washington keep up with Buffalo? This will be a big test to let us see where they are at.

Ross Jackson: Bills 27, WFT 17

Cameron LaFontaine: Bills 30, WFT 25

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: NE -3, O/U 42

The Saints dominated the Packers in Week 1 and came back to earth hard in Week 2 with a loss to the Panthers. Can their offense get back on track against a strong Patriots defense? And, how will Mac Jones handle the Saints? Should be a good one in New England.

Ross Jackson: Saints 24, Patriots 21

Cameron LaFontaine: Saints 21, Patriots 17

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: KC -6.5, O/U 54.5

While the Chiefs have won eight of their last 10 games, they're just 2-8 against the spread in that span, showing they like to play in these close games. Could we get another close one in Arrowhead on Sunday? The Chargers are coming off a loss to the Cowboys and their offense will get a big chance to bounce back against a Chiefs defense that has given up 65 points already.

Ross Jackson: Chiefs 28, Chargers 24

Cameron LaFontaine: Chiefs 33, Chargers 29

Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: NYG -3, O/U 47.5

One of the Falcons or Giants will pick up their first win on Sunday. The Giants fell in crushing fashion last Thursday to the Washington Football Team and the Falcons have just looked rough on both sides of the ball to start the year.

Ross Jackson: Giants 21, Falcons 17

Cameron LaFontaine: Giants 24, Falcons 23

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: CLE -7, O/U 45.5

Justin Fields will officially make his first start for the Chicago Bears on Sunday as Andy Dalton is hurt. Fields came in on Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bengals, much of which is attributed to the Bears defense. But, we'll get a chance to see a full game out of the rookie. He'll have a tough test in Cleveland against a Browns team that is looking to go deep in the playoffs this year.

Ross Jackson: Browns 23, Bears 14

Cameron LaFontaine: Browns 27, Bears 17

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: PIT -3, O/U 43.5

T.J. Watt and Ben Roethlisberger were limited in practice on Thursday and it's still questionable whether they will be able to go on Sunday. Both teams are 1-1 as Burrow and the Bengals offensive line will have their hands full with the Steelers defense on Sunday.

Ross Jackson: Steelers 21, Bengals 16

Cameron LaFontaine: Steelers 27, Bengals 19

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: LV -4, O/U 44

The Dolphins will be without Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday against the Raiders after he left last week's 35-0 loss in the first quarter with a rib injury. The Raiders are maybe the most surprising 2-0 team with their schedule thus far. They'll look to keep it rolling against the Dolphins, who will be led by Jacoby Brissett.

Ross Jackson: Raiders 18, Dolphins 13

Cameron LaFontaine: Raiders 24, Dolphins 16

New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: DEN -10.5, O/U 42

The Jets are off to a tough start in the Robert Saleh-Zach Wilson era, but the Broncos are cruising so far with a 2-0 start and a good chance to go 3-0, albeit with the easiest schedule in the NFL through three weeks. The Broncos defense should give Wilson plenty of fits on Sunday.

Ross Jackson: Broncos 27, Jets 14

Cameron LaFontaine: Broncos 26, Jets 10

Tampa Bay Bucs at Los Angeles Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: TB -1, O/U 55.5

This one will be fun. The game of the week in the NFL is a battle between two 2-0 teams that sit at Nos. 1 and 2 in the Locked On NFL power rankings. The Bucs will visit the Rams in L.A. for a huge matchup between veteran QBs Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford who both have excellent defenses. This one's a toss up.

Ross Jackson: Bucs 31, Rams 28

Cameron LaFontaine: Rams 31, Bucs 28

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: SEA -1, O/U 55.5

This one will be interesting. The Vikings are at home desperately trying to avoid an 0-3 start while Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are coming off a rough come-from-behind overtime loss to the Titans at home next week.

Ross Jackson: Seahawks 29. Vikings 20

Cameron LaFontaine: Vikings 31, Seahawks 26

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Watch: NBC

Spread: SF -3.5, O/U 49.5

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers got back on track against the Lions after they were caught sleeping in Week 1 against the Saints. Will that Week 1 blunder prevent them from facing jet lag Sunday against the 49ers? San Francisco is home for the first time this year after a 2-0 start with wins over the Lions and Eagles.

Ross Jackson: 49ers 27, Packers 23

Cameron LaFontaine: Packers 29, 49ers 27

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m.

Watch: ESPN

Spread: DAL -4, O/U 52

The Dallas Cowboys' defense was the bright spot in last week's win against the Chargers in L.A. to avoid an 0-2 start. Dallas is home for the first time this year playing arch-rival Philly on Monday night. Can Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense keep up with Dak Prescott and the high-powered Cowboys offense?