Luke Kennard, Grizzlies set franchise three-point records in lopsided win over Rockets

The Grizzlies sank 25 three-pointers in Friday night's 151-114 victory over Houston
Credit: AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday night will be remembered as The Luke Kennard Game.

The Memphis Grizzlies drilled a franchise-record 25 three-point shots in their lopsided defeat of the Houston Rockets, 151-114. With the win, the Grizzlies clinched a playoff spot for a third consecutive season. 

Kennard hit a career-high 10 triples on 11 attempts, setting an individual franchise record for three-point makes in a game. The 26-year-old scored 30 points on 10 makes, becoming just the second player in NBA history to score 30+ only on three-pointers.

"This is why we made the trade for him," Taylor Jenkins said postgame. "Hopefully he can make 10 threes every single night."

As a team, the Grizzlies' 151 points scored were the second-most scored in team history. Overall Memphis shot 61.3% from the field.

"This was one of the best I've ever seen for a team I've coached," Jenkins said of his squad's offensive performance.

Ja Morant came off the bench again for a second-consecutive contest. Morant scored 18 points and doled out eight assists in just 20 minutes of action. 

The Grizzlies head to Atlanta next to play the Hawks Sunday at 5:00pm.

