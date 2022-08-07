Candace Parker becomes first player in WNBA history with 6,000+ points, 3,000+ rebounds, 1,000+ assists and 600+ blocks

The LVFL led the way with 18 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks as the Chicago Sky defeated the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

CHICAGO — LVFL Candace Parker continued to make history in the Chicago Sky's win against Connecticut on Sunday.

Parker recorded a block in the first quarter to become the first player in WNBA history with 6,000+ points, 3,000+ rebounds, 1,000+ assists and 600+ blocks in a career. She also became the third player in league history to reach 6,000+ points, 3,000+ rebounds and 600+ blocks, joining all-time greats Lisa Leslie and Sylvia Fowles.

The two-time WNBA MVP is the only player in the top ten in all four of those categories and finished Sunday's contest with 18 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Continuing to make history! 🙌@Candace_Parker becomes the only player in WNBA history to reach 6,000+ points, 3,000+ rebounds, 1,000+ assists, and 600+ blocks pic.twitter.com/D3i6rtXR1k — WNBA (@WNBA) August 7, 2022