DALLAS — With less than a second left in overtime, Maddie Griggs delivered one of the most exciting wins for the Memphis Tigers.

Memphis (18-9, 10-4 AAC) beat SMU for the second time this season, 69-68. It was the sixth consecutive win of the season and places them in sole possession of second place in the AAC.

Griggs had the game of her life. She scored 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 7-of-13 from three-point range. Jamirah Schutes scored 18 points and Emani Jefferson chipped in 12 of her own.

GAME WINNER IN DALLAS! @maddieg2_ NAILS A THREE TO BEAT SMU!@MemphisWBB 69, SMU 68



Griggs - 25 points, 9-16 FG, 7-13 3-pt pic.twitter.com/rZV736EEw3 — Avery Braxton (@Brax_Avery) February 26, 2023