DALLAS — With less than a second left in overtime, Maddie Griggs delivered one of the most exciting wins for the Memphis Tigers.
Memphis (18-9, 10-4 AAC) beat SMU for the second time this season, 69-68. It was the sixth consecutive win of the season and places them in sole possession of second place in the AAC.
Griggs had the game of her life. She scored 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 7-of-13 from three-point range. Jamirah Schutes scored 18 points and Emani Jefferson chipped in 12 of her own.
The win marks the first 18-win season for the Tigers since the 2015-16 season, gives Memphis their 10th road victory of the year, the first time since 1985 and hands SMU just their second loss at home for the season.
Memphis will play their final regular season game on Wednesday, March 1 against Tulane University.