MLB lockout will not affect Memphis Redbirds schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Major League Baseball has canceled opening day, with Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing on Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management's deadline.

The MLB lockout won't impact the Memphis Redbirds, who are the Triple-A minor league affiliate for the St. Louis Cardinals. Tickets for the team's opening homestand from April 5-10 are currently on sale.

Manfred said he's canceling the first two series of the season that was set to begin March 31, dropping the schedule from 162 games to likely 156 games at most. Manfred said the league and union have not made plans for future negotiations. Players won't be paid for missed games.

