Make The Right Call football camp returns to Liberty Bowl Friday

NFL players Donte' Vaughn, Daren Bates, Will Redmond and Quinton Bohanna will serve as counselors for the two-day event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Growing up, Germantown head coach Gene Robinson III was a regular at summer football camps. But he did not always agree with the messaging.

"The first thing they'll say is, 'Only one or two of you are going to make it past this level,'" he said. "And I always hated that."

That is what inspired the former University of North Carolina cornerback to start Make The Right Call, a two-day football camp focused on preparing young Memphis athletes for success both on and off the field.

"We got guys preaching the positive message of 'I can,'" he said of his camp. "I can make it, I can do these things. That's just how Make The Right Call is."

The program, now in its eighth installment, is offered at no cost to families. This year, several college coaches will be on-hand to scout potential recruits.

"I thought that was really critical because our inner-city kids didn't have a season this year," Robinson said. "So just our opportunities aren't there. Bringing these college coaches in, we're putting an eye on our talent, because we have special talent in Memphis."

Talent that goes on to play in college and the NFL. Many of those success stories return as counselors, like 2-time Pro-Bowler Dontari Poe, former Titans linebacker Daren Bates and Chargers corner Donte' Vaughn, who attended the first Make The Right Call camp in 2013.

"I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world," Vaughn said of the opportunity to be a counselor this weekend. "There are a lot of things I could be doing out here but going out there on that Saturday and Friday and seeing the smile on those kids, it's making my whole year."