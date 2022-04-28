Malik Beasley on Grizzlies series: 'It should be 4-1 right now. We should be resting like Golden State.'

Beasley told reporters Thursday that the Timberwolves are 'ready for tomorrow, then to Game Seven, and then go straight to Golden State.'

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies will look to close out their playoff against the Timberwolves Friday night in Minnesota. But the 3-2 series deficit, Wolves guard Malik Beasley is already talking about a conference semifinals series.

"We're ready for tomorrow, then to Game Seven, and then go straight to Golden State," Beasley told reporters Thursday at practice. "That's how we feel. We feel confident in this and we're ready to get it done."

Ja Morant dunked over Beasley in the final seconds of the third quarter of Game Five on Tuesday night. It helped sparked Memphis to their second double-digit fourth quarter comeback victory of the series.

"We honestly think it should be 4-1 right now. We should be resting, just like Golden State." "But we made some mistakes and we're a young team. We have to learn from it and bounce back."