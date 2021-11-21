Matt Corral leads No. 10 Ole Miss past Vandy in home finale

Corral completed 27 of 36 passes, including a 10-yard touchdown strike to Dontario Drummond early in the second quarter.

OXFORD, Miss — Matt Corral threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns in his home finale and No. 10 Mississippi beat Vanderbilt 31-17 on Saturday night.

Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) never trailed, with Corral throwing an 8-yard scoring pass to Jerrion Ealy in the opening minutes en route to a 24-9 halftime lead.

Corral completed 27 of 36 passes, including a 10-yard touchdown strike to Dontario Drummond early in the second quarter.

The Rebels led 31-9 in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard touchdown run by Henry Parrish Jr.