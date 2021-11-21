x
Matt Corral leads No. 10 Ole Miss past Vandy in home finale

Corral completed 27 of 36 passes, including a 10-yard touchdown strike to Dontario Drummond early in the second quarter.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

OXFORD, Miss — Matt Corral threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns in his home finale and No. 10 Mississippi beat Vanderbilt 31-17 on Saturday night. 

Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) never trailed, with Corral throwing an 8-yard scoring pass to Jerrion Ealy in the opening minutes en route to a 24-9 halftime lead. 

Corral completed 27 of 36 passes, including a 10-yard touchdown strike to Dontario Drummond early in the second quarter.

The Rebels led 31-9 in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard touchdown run by Henry Parrish Jr. 

Rocko Griffin ran for 117 yards and a touchdown for Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7).

