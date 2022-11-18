Melrose High retires former stand-out and WNBA champ's jersey

Ashley Shields set records in her time with Melrose high and went on to become the first ever WNBA player drafted from a JUCO with the help of her father.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ashely Shields' time on the Melrose High girl's basketball team will forever be etched into the school's history.

“The time is finally now, I’m excited and I’m just happy,” said Ashley.

After winning a WNBA championship and countless league and team MVP awards, it was this night in front of her hometown, family, and friends that made Ashley Shields the most anxious.

Not because Sheilds was coaching against her alma mater, not even because it was Arlington’s first game of the season, but because after years of waiting, Ashley’s jersey was retired at Melrose high.

This, was in front of all her supporters, including the one who played the biggest part in her making it to this point, her father.

“I did some great things in that gym, I made a name for myself,” said Ashley.

Much like her father.

“It means a whole lot to me because you know, I played there. For one, I played there and I made a name for myself and she made a name for herself,” said Ron Shields.

Following his college career, Ron Shields, sacrificed his opportunities overseas to stay home and train his daughter.

“I said okay now, you know we are about to go to work now right,” said Ron.

They did, countless nights and early mornings in the gym training her to become one of the best.

“I’ve seen the talent in the WNBA and I said, you can play with them,” said Ron.

Ashley went on to be the first-ever female drafted from a junior college to the WNBA.

“I can pick up the phone now and say, dad, thank you. If he had not done that, I wouldn’t be in a position now to even accomplish great things or even be here now giving back to the youth,” said Ashley.

Now, with her high school jersey retired, Sheilds' greatness continues. Ashley is currently coaching young women to follow in her footsteps.

Earning the respect of stars like Ja Morant and others, with her dad watching every step of the way.