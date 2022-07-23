Memphis 901 FC add a point in draw with Indy Eleven

Memphis 901 FC end in draw with Indy Eleven, entered the match third in conference trailing Tampa Bay Rowdies by one.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A battle between Memphis 901 FC on the road at Indy Eleven ended in draw 1-1.

Indy Eleven entered the match on a hot start scoring their first goal within the first 10 minutes.

Memphis also found a rhythm early in the match, an interception in just the fourth minute from Philip Goodrum just barely missed its target hitting the cross bar.

Indy's Solomon Asante gave Indy the lead with a goal in the eighth minute, the teams first and only goal in weeks.

However, Goodrum made good on his efforts, Phillip snagged his 12th goal of the season in the 24th minute to tie the score.

Goodrum's goal was assisted by Rece Buckmaster, his fourth assist of the season.

Although Memphis controlled the tempo of the game for the better part of the second half, neither team would find the back of the net before the end of the match.

The draw in Indianapolis puts Memphis at 12-5-3 on the season as they prepare for their next battle.

901 FC has a week long opportunity to recover before traveling to take on the New York Red Bulls II.

Kickoff for Memphis is set for Wednesday, August 3 at 6 p.m. CT.

As 901 FC continues to fight for the top spot in conference, head coach Ben Pirmann is fighting for the title of midseason coach of the year.

Fans are able to vote for Pirmann on twitter.