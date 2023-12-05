Memphis 901 FC excited to help Wynne High School with proceeds from upcoming game

Proceeds from Saturday's match will go towards helping the school's soccer teams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It has been six weeks since the devastating level three tornado ripped through Wynne, Arkansas — destroying homes, businesses and even the town's high school.

The town, slowly rebuilding, is receiving help on Saturday from Memphis 901 FC. The team is looking ahead after their seven game unbeaten streak was snapped on Wednesday at the hands of Birmingham Legion FC in a 3-0 loss.

"It’s 100% true you want to get right back out there as soon as possible," said midfielder Aaron Molloy. "It’s good that it was a midweek game. We’ve got a game on Saturday against a good tough opponent. We’re super excited to set things right."

There’s no bigger motivator to get a win than knowing that your play will benefit someone else.

On Saturday, five dollars from tickets sold for the match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will go to Wynne High School’s boys and girls’ soccer teams.

"We love to give back to the community in any way we can and to play for them and welcome them in and hopefully give them a good showing would be the most that we can do," said defender Carson Vom Steeg.

On March 31, Wynne High School was devastated by a severe tornado, damaging most of the school's facilities and athletic complexes.



On March 31, Wynne, Arkansas was hit by an EF-3 tornado. The natural disaster severely damaged a majority of the town, including Wynne High School's athletic fields.

Pieces of the turf could be found in the surrounding blocks. The cost to repair the city is astronomical.

"That is in the millions, I don’t even want to even try to ballpark it," Wynne's mayor, Jennifer Biggs, told ABC24 in April.

While Wynne rebuilds, it will have plenty of help along the way, including in Memphis.

In addition to proceeds from Saturday’s game going to the soccer teams, 901 FC will also donate soccer gear to the club’s athletic department.

"Anything we can do to help their situation is really important and I’m glad we can do that. So hopefully we can get some fans out there to help them because they need it and they need our support," Jeremy Kelly said, a midfielder.

Fans headed downtown to back the Beale Street Blue this weekend will also back Wynne blue and gold.