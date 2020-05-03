Memphis 901 FC talks season excitement, Tim Howard joining team

The soccer squad announced Howard's return Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The excitement is building for the start of the Memphis 901 FC's second season, which includes the addition of star goalie Tim Howard to the roster.

Howard will sport multiple hats as the team's Sporting Director, partial team owner, and now as a roster player.

"Tim's only coming back out of retirement to play because he knows he's capable of playing at a high level. Tim cares about winning, and if he couldn't help us win, he wouldn't do this. We all believe he still has a lot left to offer," Memphis 901 FC Head Coach Tim Mulqueen said.

Mulqueen said Howard has been testing the waters for the last few months as a player and has shown himself able to separate his roles on and off the field.

After just missing the playoffs in 2019, Memphis 901 FC looks to build with a squad that features more than ten new players, which brings more experience and leadership.

"We lacked that veteran presence, so we went out to find some veterans to lead the group, and I think we'll be right in the mix with the better teams in the league," Mulqueen said.

Team President and owner Craig Unger said this season fans can expect to see a different style of play that includes more attacking.

"We're here to win and we are here to put together the absolute best team that we can do. We're going to search the globe for players," Unger said.

Reflecting on the team's first season, both Unger and Mulqueen recognize the fans as being a vital part in the inaugural success.

"That first year was fantastic. It was more than I could have imagined, both as a competitive side and with fans. So, we can't wait to get started on Saturday night," Mulqueen.