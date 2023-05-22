Memphis 901 FC gains Rodrigo da Costa, trades Phillip Goodlum to Tulsa

Da Costa is FC Tulsa's all-time leader in goals and assists.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis 901 FC is adding a new face to the roster, acquiring attacker Rodrigo da Costa from FC Tulsa in a trade. The club also receives an undisclosed transfer fee. The moves are awaiting league and federation approval.

FC Tulsa receives Phillip Goodrum and an undisclosed amount from the Beale Street Boys. Goodrum was a terror on the pitch in 2022. He scored 22 goals and added seven assists, finishing second in the USL in total goals.

Goodrum set the Memphis single-season record for goals, but has not registered a goal this year.

"We are delighted to welcome Rodrigo and his wife Chelsea to the Memphis 901 family,” said assistant sporting director Caleb Patterson-Sewell. “We are getting a top performer and someone that can help us right away. We would like to thank [Phillip Goodrum] for his dedication to Memphis 901 FC. He was fantastic for us last season, and we wish him well as he moves forward.”

Da Costa is one of the most decorated players in FC Tulsa's franchise history. In five seasons and over 10,000 career minutes, he became the club's all-time leader in goals (36) and assists (25).

This season he's tallied three goals and an assist in 10 match appearances. He's second only to 901 FC's Aaron Molloy in created chances (30).

“I am delighted we are able to add Rodrigo to our group,” Head Coach Stephen Glass said. “His proven ability and consistent high level of performance will be a huge boost for us as we look to build on our recent performances.”