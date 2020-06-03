Memphis 901 FC unveils new home kits for 2020 USL season

Both the jerseys and shorts will be available for purchase starting this Saturday at 10 a.m. in the AutoZone Park Team Store.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis 901 FC unveiled its new kits for the 2020 USL Championship season on Friday. The new navy custom Nike home kits feature light blue horizontal stripes, a yellow neckline and yellow piping down the sides along with the team crest.

The 2020 kits sponsors include, Terminix as the main jersey sponsor across the front, Silky O’Sullivan’s on the right sleeve, and on the back, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and AutoZone. Featured on the shorts are Southern College of Optometry and Orion Federal Credit Union.

Both the jerseys and shorts will be available for purchase starting this Saturday at 10 a.m. in the AutoZone Park Team Store. Fans can also pre-order the new custom jersey online starting Saturday at 10 a.m. for future delivery.

“This year we have taken the designs of our kit to a new level incorporating a customized look that speaks to the vibrancy of both our club and our city,” 901 FC President Craig Unger said. “We are proud to feature so many iconic Memphis institutions on our kit for the 2020 season and continue our partnership with Nike, which has such significant presence in the Bluff City.”

Memphis 901 FC hopes to build on a successful inaugural season where they averaged over 6,500 fans per game—the ninth highest attendance in the league, second among expansion teams.

