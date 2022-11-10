Despite his best statistical season, Molloy said he doesn’t care about the stats. He just wants a championship.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Born in Dublin, Memphis 901 FC’s Aaron Molloy has thrived since his arrival at the start of the season. He finished the season with the second most assists in the USL Championship with 10. He also found the back of the net seven times.

Molloy said some of his earliest memories are of soccer, experiencing professional football firsthand.

“Ever since I could remember, I had a ball at my feet,” Molloy said.

His father, Trevor Molloy, was a professional football player for teams in Ireland, Scotland and England.

Molloy said he learned a lot by watching his dad go through everything necessary to keep up a pro soccer lifestyle.

“You are around it constantly.” Molloy said. “You are around him training, around him keeping track of his body, around him playing in front of thousands of fans.”

Molloy made his pro debut for Drogheda in the Irish SSE Airtricity league first division.

In 2016, he made the decision to leave Ireland and head to the U.S. for college where he played one year for Keiser University before he transferred to Penn State.

The midfielder excelled at Penn State before being drafted by the Portland Timbers with the 16th pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

“It was brilliant, I was watching at my fiancés house in new jersey.” Molloy stated.

In January, 901 FC purchased Molloy from Forward Madison.

Head coach Ben Pirrmann and Molloy quickly found chemistry.

“The coaching staff here, they really do a great job of getting the best out of my abilities.” Molloy said.

The signing turned out to statistically be one of the best signings in club history.

Despite his best statistical season, Molloy said he doesn’t care about stats. He just wants a championship.

“No, I don’t feel pressure to score and get goals.” Molloy said. “Ultimately, I just want to win games. If I don’t score or get an assist for the rest of the season, we have a championship in our hands. I’ll take that all day.”

After a career season, Molloy hasn’t lost sight of what matters most — the people that will always be there for him, like his mother.