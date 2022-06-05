Memphis 901FC takes top spot in conference, extends unbeaten streak

Memphis 901FC's defeat over Atlanta United 2 gives Memphis 28 points on the season pushing them to No. 1 in USL Championship Eastern Conference.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis 901FC now sits on a five match unbeaten streak after the 5-2 defeat over Atlanta United 2 Saturday night.

Four players scored in the match-up with Kissiedou and Goodrum taking back the one point lead Atlanta created early on in the match.

Kissiedou's goal accounted for his fifth of the season just before back-to-back goals from Goodrum gave Memphis a lead that they would keep for the remainder of the match.

Goodrum took a shot in the center of the box off a pass from Fernando in the 26 minute. Goodrum added another goal in the 30 minute as he received another ball from Fernando and took a right-footed shot from the top of the box that slid past Rios Novo for 901 FC’s third goal of the match.

Atlanta came out quickly in the second half, cutting the lead in half in the 46 minute. Andrew Sullins scored their second goal as the ball was deflected to his feet after Zach Carroll blocked a shot on the goal line.

901 FC doubled its lead again as Fernando sent the ball into the box from the right side where it deflected off Goodrum before landing at the feet of Aaron Molloy before hitting the back of the net in the 70 minute.

The win over Atlanta gave Memphis 28 points on the season allowing the to take the No. 1 spot in the conference over No. 2 Louisville City.

Memphis has played one match less than Louisville, as they prepare to head to Birmingham Legion on Wednesday, June 8.