Memphis sports figures speak out in hope of inspiring change

Memphis players, coaches and executives take to social media in remembrance of George Floyd and to speak out against racial injustice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We all have our reasons for why we turn to sports. For entertainment, a distraction and sometimes to heal.

Our country is hurting right now.

While we do not have sporting events, you may find some comfort in the unity being expressed from some of Memphis' biggest sports figures.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies forward.

Ja Morant, Grizzlies rookie point guard.

Elliot Perry, Memphis sports legend and Grizzlies minority share owner.

Antonio Gibson, former University of Memphis wide receiver and Washington Redskins 2020 third round draft pick.

Ryan Silverfield, Univ. of Memphis head football coach.

Niele Ivey, Notre Dame head women's basketball coach and former Grizzlies assistant.

Nikki Mccray-Penson, Mississippi State head women's basketball coach and Collierville native.

Cody Toppert, Univ. of Memphis assistant men's basketball coach.

Lance Thomas, Univ. of Memphis forward. In an earlier tweet, Thomas indicated he will not stand for the national anthem at games.

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss head football coach.

Keith Carter, Ole Miss athletic director.