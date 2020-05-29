Memphis baseball's Hunter Goodman reflects on earning All-America honors

The Tigers sophomore slugger had 8 home runs and 31 RBI in 17 games before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hunter Goodman never thought being named Second Team All-American would be bittersweet.

"I wish it could have been about something that was a full season," Goodman said. "But it is still an honor to get it."

Goodman is the 11th player in program history to earn All-America honors, while becoming the first to be named a Freshman All-American and All-American in a career.

Collegiate Baseball recognized the Tigers sophomore after he batted.357 with eight homers and 31 RBI in the 17 games Memphis played before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

"I don't like to think about what could have happened the whole year anymore," he said. "When all this happened, that was all I was thinking about. That is all everyone was thinking about. Now it is at the point where I'm trying to focus on what I need to do to get better for next year."

Before Shelby County began phased re-opening, Goodman had to get creative to stay game-ready throughout the pandemic. He worked out in his friend's garage; another family friend allowed him to use their backyard batting cage to get his cuts in.

"Obviously I wanted to keep hitting and all that, but I didn't know where to go," he said. "We were really lucky to have a place to go."

Goodman says it has been difficult being unable to play or even watch baseball.

"You can't look at highlights and I got tired of watching replays of games," he said. "It's pretty boring. I just wish something would start. I don't care if it is hockey or something."

Nothing will compare to the day Goodman, and baseball as a whole, can return to action.