Memphis basketball hardly alone in roster challenges amid crowded transfer portal

Four Tigers entered transfer portal this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another day, another flurry of transfers in college basketball.

Among Friday's list of names: Memphis early enrollee Jordan Nesbitt.

Local 24 has confirmed a GoTigers247 report that Nesbitt has entered the transfer portal.

A commit for the Class of 2021, the 6-foot-6 guard enrolled with Memphis early, playing a total of 12 minutes in three games.

Nesbitt is the fourth Tiger to enter the transfer portal this week, along with DJ Jeffries, Boogie Ellis and Damion Baugh.

Understandably, this has some fans rattled at the future of the program. But the exodus is not so much a conversation about Penny Hardaway, as it is a conversation about what we are seeing across college basketball. Over 1,100 players have already put their names in the portal.

Why is this happening? The NCAA is expected to pass a one-time transfer rule next month, which would allow players to be immediately eligible at their new school.

NCAA President Mark Emmert voiced his support for the new rule.