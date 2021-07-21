Memphis City Council honors NCAA champion golfer Rachel Heck

The St. Agnes Academy alumnus won the NCAA individual championship as a freshman at Stanford and competed in the 2021 U.S. Women's Open. Heck was also the recipient of this year's Annika Award, honoring the top women's collegiate golfer in the country.

"As the Council continues to spotlight the world-class talent within our community, this evening we also honored Ms. Rachel Heck, who was raised in Memphis, graduated from St. Agnes Academy, matriculated to Stanford University, and has now ascended to the position of nation’s top female college golfer.



Although her accolades are too numerous to count, she was also recently named the NCAA Individual Champion. Please join me in congratulating Ms. Heck as she continues to excel in the classroom, on the fairway, and in life."