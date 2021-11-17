No. 11 Memphis defeats Saint Louis, 90-74 behind a big night from Tyler Harris

The Cordova native's game-high 18 helped lift the Tigers over the Billikens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The story coming into this game was Saint Louis bringing former Tiger Jordan Nesbitt to FedExForum.

But the story of the game, was a former, former Tiger.

Cordova-native Tyler Harris recorded a game-high 18 points off the bench in No. 11 Memphis' 90-74 win over the Billikens.

Harris, who played two seasons at Memphis before transferring to Iowa State for the 2020-21 season, was welcomed back as a walk-on this season. Penny Hardaway began his postgame availability by expressing how proud he was of his 5-foot-9 "weapon."

"He's the best walk-on in the country by a long shot." Hardaway said with a laugh. "When he got in the portal and he started talking when he got home to Memphis, it made sense to me. Because I knew he was capable of nights like tonight."

The sharpshooter, Hardaway's first recruiting splash back in 2018, went 4-for-5 from three-point range Tuesday. By the end of the night, FedExForum gave him a standing ovation.

"It felt good. It felt like that's how it's supposed to be," Harris said with a wide grin. "It felt like a dream-like moment that I already lived."

Harris was one of four Tigers that scored in double figures. Emoni Bates (16 points), Jalen Duren (13) and Josh Minott (12) all made their case for most impressive dunk of the night. But, without question, Tuesday night was Tyler Harris night at FedExForum.