Memphis earns rematch with SMU after 85-69 quarterfinal win over UCF

Memphis went 0-2 in the regular season against the Mustangs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tigers passed their first test of the conference tournament in dominating fashion, topping UCF 85-69 in the quarterfinals.

Josh Minott dazzled with a Sportscenter Top 10-worthy windmill dunk in the first half. Fellow freshman Jalen Duren racked up 21 points and 20 rebounds in the first 20-20 game in the history of the American Athletic Conference tournament. His 20 rebounds are a tournament record.

Next up? SMU.

The Mustangs swept the regular season series and are the only team to beat Memphis over the last two months.

"I know it's going to be a competitive game," Duren said. "They beat us two times already. We've just got to lock in. learned that they're a great team."

The greatest challenge for the Tigers will be corralling reigning AAC players of the year Kendric Davis. The senior guard scored a combined 47 points in two games against Memphis, shooting 48% from the floor.

"As a coach and competitor, you look forward to games that are going to be competitive," Penny Hardaway said. "They bring every ounce of thinking, playing out of you, the best out of you if you're going to try to beat them. So I enjoy those games."

SMU is coming off a lopsided win of their own: An 83-58 dismantling of Tulsa.

Asked about the chance to avenge their two regular season losses, Lester Quinones was all business.

"Really just focusing on going 1-0 in our next game."