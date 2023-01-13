Desmond Bane still progressing after big toe injury

Bane likely will not be 100% this season, but it's not stopping him from playing well.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desmond Bane has played well in his return from a grade two sprain of his big toe. In nine games since his return on December 23, he's averaged 16.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and shot 34.5% from the three-point line.

Still, Bane likely will not be 100% the rest of the season. He explained on the The Old Man and the Three podcast, hosted by former NBA player J.J. Redick, that his toe is very much still injured.

"My sesamoid is still in two pieces, right now to this day." Bane told Redick. "That's probably something I'll have to get taken care of in the offseason."

Bane said he saw at least three different doctors to diagnose the injury. It caused him to miss 17 games.

At Friday's practice, Bane noted that he is not fully healthy, but really nobody in the NBA is once the season's midseason grind begins.

"I'm glad that it's doing as well as it's been. There was concern whether or not I'd be able to return or not, but I feel like I'm in a good spot and trending in the right direction," Bane said.

A part of Bane's adjustment is in his shoe game. Normally he wears Kyrie Irving's signature sneaker, but since his return to play he's rocked the Lebron 20's.

He noted the Lebron's have a stiffer bottom and is a wider shoe that does not cause him discomfort. However, the Lebron's are definitely not his shoe of choice.

"If it wasn't for my injury, I promise to God I wouldn't have these shoes on," Bane said. "They're cool, but I wear Kyrie's usually."