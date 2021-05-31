Memphis Grizzlies prepare to battle back to tie series against Utah

A Game Four win would ensure the Grizzlies another home game this season no matter the outcome of Game Five in Utah.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Game Four at FedExForum could be the last home game of the Grizzlies season.

With the Utah Jazz staked to a 2-1 series lead, Memphis needs a win in Game Four or Five to secure a return trip to Memphis for Game Six. Their best chance to extend the series comes tonight in front of the home crowd.

Over 18,000 Forum seats are covered with “I’m on my Grizzly” towels, paying tribute to J. Cole’s new album “The Off-Season” where he mentions Grizzlies star, Ja Morant.

Morant scored 28 points in Saturday's loss. With 101 points in the first three games of the series, the 21-year-old becomes just the fourth player in NBA history to score 100 points in their first three playoff games. Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and George Mikan were the other three.

“It doesn’t matter that we’re down a game in the series, we’re going to come out and fight the next game," said Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen.

For the most part, Memphis managed to stay out of foul trouble in Game Three. The exception was Memphis' main energizer, Dillion Brooks, who fouled out halfway into the fourth quarter.

The Grizzlies will need their leading defender on the floor if they have any hope of limiting former Memphis star Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell, Utah’s Game Three leading scorers.