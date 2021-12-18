Grizzlies come back from 15 down, thump Kings 124-105

Dillon Brooks had 23 points and six rebounds and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 to help the Grizzlies to their sixth consecutive road win.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Desmond Bane scored 24 points and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from another double-digit deficit to win, beating the Sacramento Kings 124-105.

Dillon Brooks had 23 points and six rebounds and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 to help the Grizzlies to their sixth consecutive road win – their most since 2016.

Memphis trailed 50-35 early in the second quarter then outscored Sacramento 68-27 over the next 20 minutes. It’s the seventh time this season that the Grizzlies have won after trailing by double digits.