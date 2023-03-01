Memphis heart doctor explains what could have led to Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsing on-field

"The timing of response is critical," Dr. Supreeya Swarup said. "The sooner they can start...CPR, the better it is for that person's long-term health."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NFL and, for that matter, the entire sports world came to a sudden halt Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on-field in their game against the Cincinnati Bengals after making a tackle.

Hamlin received CPR on-field for 10 minutes, and had to have his heart resuscitated twice while his teammates looked on.

It was later revealed that Hamlin had suffered from cardiac arrest, and his heartbeat stopped after the play.

The game was eventually postponed, with the NFL still deciding whether they will resume at a later date.

The entire sports world continues to keep Hamlin in their thoughts and prayers, and while he continues to recover, people are wondering just what happened that could cause the 24-year-old NFL athlete's heart to stop.

ABC24 reached out to a Memphis cardiologist, Dr. Supreeya Swarup with St. Francis Hospital, who explained what might have happened and the importance of the on-field response from medical staff.

“Everything at this point of speculation," Swarup said. "We obviously have to await his work-up. We have to wait what the physicians discover before we really truly understand.”

Swarup explains, from observations, Hamlin took a direct impact to his upper torso which may have caused an arrhythmia, or an irregularity in the heart's rhythm, which would cause cardiac arrest.

“So, from what I understand he is at this point critical," Swarup said. "He is intubated and probably sedated and it’s going to be a day by day evaluation.”

Swarup said the quick medical aid from first responders likely helped him in the long term.

“The timing of response is critical," Swarup said. "The sooner we assess the individual the sooner we start working on them which is CPR, shock them with a defibrillator, the better it is for their prognosis long-term. Because you’re in restoring the circulatory response to the body.”

Swarup said Hamlin's good physical shape will also help him recover.

“He’s young. His protoplasm is healthy. He’s obviously an NFL player. So, he is probably in the best shape possible," Swarup said. "All those things are going for him."

Hamlin's family and the Bills later said his health is slowly improving as of Wednesday morning.