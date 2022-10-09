'This one stings' | Memphis looks forward after Houston meltdown

Memphis was the first FBS team in history to lose after leading by at least 19 points in the fourth quarter.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis came close to a statement win against rival Houston Friday night at home in primetime, but their win was snuffed out by a monumental collapse.

The game started out as a dream. The Tigers were up two scores with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter. Statistically, they had a 99.9% chance to win, according to ESPN. Then, it all changed.

“We all felt like we played a pretty well — a pretty good game, but we didn’t finish," Seth Henigan said.

Houston scored twice in that last 1:17 seconds, including an onside kick and 2 fourth down conversions for the go ahead score. Ryan Silverfield could only think about where it all went wrong.

"When you have every opportunity to get it, you get off the field on one of those 4th downs — probably game over. You recover the onside kick and taken the knee — we’re all smiles and joy up here," Silverfield said.

FBS teams were 129-0 when leading by 19+ points in the fourth quarter.

In weeks past, the narrative on Memphis was ugly wins caused by slow starts. This time they didn’t finish, but they can’t afford to let it linger. AAC play will not be forgiving.

"We gotta soak in the pain a little bit tonight. Let it go tomorrow, group back together knowing my brothers got my back," Jaylon Allen said.

"You can never let a loss beat you twice and you can never let a wins carry over, right?" said Silverfield.

Memphis will have to turn the page and look ahead to Eastern Carolina, their first game on the road since a week 2 win over Navy.

"After the game [Silverfield] said, our whole season is still ahead of us," Henigan said. "Our goals are still attainable, but obviously, in the moment, this one stings."

Avery Braxton