Memphis men's basketball picked second in preseason coaches poll

Despite having four out of 10 preseason all-conference honorees, the Tigers did not get the top spot in The American's preseason poll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis men's basketball was picked to finish second in the American Athletic Conference's preseason coaches poll Tuesday. Houston was predicted to finish first.

The Tigers were also well-represented in preseason all-conference selections, with Memphis players accounting for 40 percent of all first and second team selections. No other AAC team received more than one honoree.

Landers Nolley II and Jalen Duren were selected to the Preseason All-Conference First Team, while DeAndre Williams and Emoni Bates were named to the Second Team. Duren was also named the Preseason Conference Rookie of the Year.

Despite the individual accolades, Memphis received just three of 11 first place votes. Houston received the other eight first place votes. Here are the full preseason coaches poll results:

2021-22 American Athletic Conference Preseason Honors

Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Houston (8) 98

2. Memphis (3) 92

3. SMU 77

4. Wichita State 76

5. UCF 66

6. Cincinnati 52

7. Tulsa 43

8. Temple 37

T9. South Florida 25

T9. Tulane 25

11. East Carolina 14

Preseason Player of the Year

Tyson Etienne, Wichita State

Preseason Rookie of the Year

Jalen Duren, Memphis

Preseason All-Conference First Team

Marcus Sasser, Jr., G, Houston

Jalen Duren, Fr., C, Memphis

Landers Nolley II, R-Jr., G, Memphis

Kendric Davis, Sr., G, SMU*

Tyson Etienne, Jr., G, Wichita State*

Preseason All-Conference Second Team

Brandon Mahan, Gr., G, UCF

Emoni Bates, Fr., F, Memphis

DeAndre Williams, Sr., F, Memphis

Jeremiah Davenport, Jr., G, Cincinnati

Jaylen Forbes, So., G, Tulane

* denotes unanimous selection