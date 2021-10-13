Memphis men's basketball picked second in preseason coaches poll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis men's basketball was picked to finish second in the American Athletic Conference's preseason coaches poll Tuesday. Houston was predicted to finish first.
The Tigers were also well-represented in preseason all-conference selections, with Memphis players accounting for 40 percent of all first and second team selections. No other AAC team received more than one honoree.
Landers Nolley II and Jalen Duren were selected to the Preseason All-Conference First Team, while DeAndre Williams and Emoni Bates were named to the Second Team. Duren was also named the Preseason Conference Rookie of the Year.
Despite the individual accolades, Memphis received just three of 11 first place votes. Houston received the other eight first place votes. Here are the full preseason coaches poll results:
2021-22 American Athletic Conference Preseason Honors
Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parenthesis)
1. Houston (8) 98
2. Memphis (3) 92
3. SMU 77
4. Wichita State 76
5. UCF 66
6. Cincinnati 52
7. Tulsa 43
8. Temple 37
T9. South Florida 25
T9. Tulane 25
11. East Carolina 14
Preseason Player of the Year
Tyson Etienne, Wichita State
Preseason Rookie of the Year
Jalen Duren, Memphis
Preseason All-Conference First Team
Marcus Sasser, Jr., G, Houston
Jalen Duren, Fr., C, Memphis
Landers Nolley II, R-Jr., G, Memphis
Kendric Davis, Sr., G, SMU*
Tyson Etienne, Jr., G, Wichita State*
Preseason All-Conference Second Team
Brandon Mahan, Gr., G, UCF
Emoni Bates, Fr., F, Memphis
DeAndre Williams, Sr., F, Memphis
Jeremiah Davenport, Jr., G, Cincinnati
Jaylen Forbes, So., G, Tulane
* denotes unanimous selection