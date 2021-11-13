Memphis men's basketball trounces North Carolina Central, 90-51

Jalen Duren notched his first collegiate double-double as Emoni Bates led all scorers with 15

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a slow start, No. 12 Tigers men's basketball rode a second half offensive surge to a 90-51 rout of North Carolina Central.

Memphis hit halftime with a 15-point lead, having hit 14 free throws.

"At halftime, we said the game isn't over, we need to come out on a 10-0 run," Penny Hardaway said. "And that's what we did."

DeAndre Williams opened the second half with a layup. Jalen Duren did the same. Then Duren made three free throws. Lomax did the same.

The game of H-O-R-S-E quickly turned into a dunk contest, with Duren, Josh Minott and Jayden Hardaway all contributing highlight-reel worthy submissions.

Emoni Bates led all scorers with 15 points, all but two coming in the first half. Duren tallied his first collegiate double-double, while Minott finished with nine points and nine rebounds before fouling out.