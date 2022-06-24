Memphis men's basketball lands UTEP transfer Keonte Kennedy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UTEP transfer Keonte Kennedy has committed to the University of Memphis, he announced via Twitter Friday.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound two-way guard adds further depth to the Tigers backcourt. His commitment comes one week after Penny Hardaway added Boise State transfer guard Emmanuel Akot.
Hardaway enters the 2022-23 campaign with one of the most experienced groups in the country. Kennedy, Akot, Kao Akobundu-Ehiogu, Malcolm Dandridge, Jayden Hardaway and Chandler Lawson are all seniors. Kendric Davis, Alex Lomax, Elijah McCadden and DeAndre Williams are listed as fifth year players.
The Tigers now have three open scholarships remaining—four if Lomax opts not to return.