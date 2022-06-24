Memphis men's basketball lands UTEP transfer Keonte Kennedy

The two-way guard has two seasons of eligibility remaining

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UTEP transfer Keonte Kennedy has committed to the University of Memphis, he announced via Twitter Friday.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound two-way guard adds further depth to the Tigers backcourt. His commitment comes one week after Penny Hardaway added Boise State transfer guard Emmanuel Akot.

Hardaway enters the 2022-23 campaign with one of the most experienced groups in the country. Kennedy, Akot, Kao Akobundu-Ehiogu, Malcolm Dandridge, Jayden Hardaway and Chandler Lawson are all seniors. Kendric Davis, Alex Lomax, Elijah McCadden and DeAndre Williams are listed as fifth year players.