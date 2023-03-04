Memphis native, Jasmine Carson, wins NCAA Championship with LSU women's basketball

Carson led her team in scoring to help LSU win its first national championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The LSU women’s basketball team won its first NCAA Championship in program history and a Memphis native played a big part.

Jasmine Carson, granddaughter of MLGW Vice President of Community Affairs, Gale Jones Carson, had a huge first half to propel LSU to the win.

Gale Jones Carson was hard at work Monday at MLGW, but Sunday afternoon, she was cheering as hard as anyone for her granddaughter.

"For me to see her play in the championship game this past weekend was one of the most incredible feelings that I’ve had," Jones Carson said.

In three prior NCAA Tournament games, Jasmine Carson had scored a combined zero points. Sunday, she was ready for her moment on the NCAA's biggest stage

21 of her 22 points came in the first half on a perfect 7 of 7 field goals. She finished 7 of 8 and 5 of 6 from three to help LSU to an early lead and a 102-85 win for its first national championship.

Introducing your 2023 National Champions ✨ pic.twitter.com/tRlkCY7IEy — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) April 2, 2023

"I would definitely say this the game of my life because I won a national championship on the biggest stage possible in college," Carson said.

Earlier Sunday, Jones Carson said her granddaughter was prepared and confident heading into the afternoon's game.

"She said, 'Granny, I’m ready.' I said, 'You are?' She said, 'yeah Granny we’re gonna win.'”

Carson was born and raised in Memphis. She played high school basketball at Memphis Central and Whitehaven before spending her senior year in Atlanta and graduating from McEachern High School.

Memphis is still home and her grandmother says the city still loves her.

"All over social media they have given her love and support. She feels Memphis is still her home," Jones Carson said.

Congratulations 🎉 to former MSCS student Jasmine Carson and the LSU Tigers on winning the women’s NCAA National Championship 🔥🏀🏆 pic.twitter.com/511W1A2nOj — Memphis-Shelby Co. Schools (@MSCSK12) April 2, 2023

Carson spent her undergrad years at Georgia Tech and West Virginia before finally landing at LSU as a graduate transfer.

She wanted to play under hall of fame coach Kim Mulkey, who became the first coach to win a national championship at multiple institutions. Carson's road was long and had its ups and downs, but it ends with a trophy and confetti.

"God is great. Everybody’s journey is different and you should just embrace your journey. I couldn’t have wanted a better ending than for it to end like this," Carson said.