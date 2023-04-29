New York Giants welcome Memphis native in 2023 NFL Draft

Eric Gray will suit up for the New York Giants after playing high school football at Lausanne Collegiate School.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Lausanne Collegiate School star will be donning a new uniform soon, this time in the NFL. Eric Gray, a running back and Memphis native, was selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Gray was picked 172nd overall in the fifth round to the New York Giants. After graduation from Lausanne, Gray spent two years at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. He then transferred to the University of Oklahoma.

Gray saved his best season performance for his senior year. He ran for 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns while racking up 229 yards on 33 receptions out of the backfield.

Gray was unstoppable as a high school tailback for the Lausanne Lynx. A three-time Mr. Tennessee football recipient, he rushed for 2,251 yards and 38 touchdowns as a sophomore. As a junior, he tallied another 3,151 yards and 45 touchdowns and was selected the Tennessee Gatorade Football Player of the Year.