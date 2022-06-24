Memphis NFL talent takes part in 9th annual Make The Right Call camp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundred of Memphis prep football players got to learn from some of the best talent to come out of the Bluff City on Friday for the ninth annual Make The Right Call Camp.
The event, organized by Germantown High School head coach Gene Robinson, pairs middle and high school players with NFL talent that are from Memphis.
"These guys really have a passion and a heart for where they come from," Robinson said. "I think Memphis does that for you."
Friday's NFL counselors included free agent linebacker Daren Bates and Colts safety Will Redmond.
"It was good for me to see people and know it's able to be done," Redmond said of how he benefitted from interacting with pro talent as a high schooler. "I try to come back so they can see and know that someone has done it where I'm from and I can do it too."