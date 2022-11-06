Memphis, Penny Hardaway add third basketball commit of the weekend

David Tubek announced a verbal commit to the Tigers on his social media pages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just one day after Penny Hardaway gained two verbal commitments in the 2023 recruiting class, a third commit added his name to the list. David Tubek, a 6'6" power forward from Pennsylvania, gave a verbal commitment to Memphis via his Instagram pages.

Tubek is a three-star and 50th best power forward in the 2023 class, according to 247 Sports composite. He plays for Dream City Christian out of Glendale, Arizona.

Tubek chose the Tigers in a Top 5 that included Kansas, UNLV, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. His commitment comes one day after five-star guard Mikey Williams and four-star small forward JJ Taylor announced their verbal commitments to the Tigers as well.

Williams and Taylor, who are teammates at San Ysidro High School in California, are on a unofficial visit to Memphis this weekend. The pair announced their commitments via posts on Instagram.

Williams is the number six combo guard and 22nd overall prospect in the Class of 2023, according to 247 Sports Composite. Taylor is the 13th best small forward and 63rd overall player nationally.