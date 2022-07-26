Memphis' Quindell Johnson on Watch List for national award

Johnson is a two-time All-AAC Second Team selection.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Expect 2022 to be a big year for Memphis defensive back Quindell Johnson. The redshirt senior appeared on the 2022 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watchlist. The Nagurski trophy honors college football's annual defensive player of the year and is chosen by the Football Writers Association of America.

Johnson is one of 85 players selected for the preseason watch list. He is also on the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watchlist, which honors the best defensive back in the nation.

Johnson is a two-time All-AAC Second Team selection. He tallied 101 total tackles, including 66 solos in 2021. The total tackle tally was second in the AAC. He also had 11 pass breakups, 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception in 2021.