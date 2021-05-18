Memphis Redbirds host first game without capacity limits, with relaxed safety protocols

Grizzlies prepare to host fans at 40% capacity for Wednesday's play-in game at FedExForum.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Redbirds have not had a full capacity game in almost two years, but even team president Craig Unger still did not expect the opportunity for one to return so soon.

"It was sort of a surprise when it all came down," Unger said. "But it's nice for the fans to be able to come back. And we can begin to feel even a little bit more normal."

While capacity crowds are allowed starting Tuesday, the first sellout will likely come on a weekend.

In the meantime, fully vaccinated fans can roam the first-floor concourse without masks and be seated without social distancing requirements.

Full capacity at AutoZone Park!



Fans are no longer required to wear masks in the outdoor areas of the stadium.



🎟️: https://t.co/jNJV5gXXHP pic.twitter.com/J1Wa4o0X8F — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) May 17, 2021

Just down Fourth Street, postseason basketball returns to Beale Street for the first time since 2017, FedExForum will be at 40% capacity. Growl Towels will also return Wednesday night, as the Grizzlies host the Spurs in the play-in tournament.

"We're so excited to have them back," Jaren Jackson Jr. said. "We're getting closer and closer to just being able to open everything up, so this is just another step in the right direction."

"I'd put up FedExForum in a playoff game against anybody in the NBA," Grizzlies vice president of ticket sales and service Dennis O'Connor said. our fans are great in the playoffs, and we're looking forward to seeing what they can bring on Wednesday."

After more than a year of focusing on getting any fans back in the building, both franchises can now return to marketing the gameday experience to the masses.