MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Redbirds will be wearing special Independence Day-themed jerseys and you'll have a chance to take one home by bidding in the team's online auction.

The team will wear the jerseys at home July 1-3 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

In addition to being able to place bids on the jerseys, on-field Independence Day hats can be bought in the Team Store at AutoZone Park.

You can find more information on Fourth of July festivities at AutoZone Park on the team's website.