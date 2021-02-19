Memphis Redbirds reveal 2021 schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Redbirds have not played a baseball game since Sept. 2, 2019.
With Thursday's schedule release, we learned when the long offseason will finally end. The Redbirds return to AutoZone Park April 6 hosting Indianapolis for Opening Day.
The 2021 schedule includes some familiar names like the Nashville Sounds, who come to the Bluff City for two homestands: April 20-25, and August 17-22.
Due to the regional realignment of Triple-A, a host of new teams will make their first trip to AutoZone Park, including Indianapolis, Gwinnett Stripers, Durham Bulls, Louisville Bats, Toledo Mud Hens, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Norfolk Tides.
"It's just, it's going to provide some normalcy for the summer," Redbirds team president Craig Unger told Local 24. "It's going to provide some of that normal where you come down and go to a baseball game, you're going to be outdoors. And as sports come back, having baseball is really going to provide that next level of normalcy."
Redbirds Home Schedule:
April 6-11 Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)
April 20-25 Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)
May 4-9 Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)
May 18-23 Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)
June 1-6 Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers)
June 8-13 Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves)
June 29-July 4 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)
July 15-18 Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)
July 27-Aug 1 Gwinnett Stripers
Aug. 17-22 Nashville Sounds
Aug. 24-29 Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians)
Sept. 14-19 Louisville Bats