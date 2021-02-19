Memphis Redbirds reveal 2021 schedule

The 2021 schedule includes some familiar names like the Nashville Sounds, who come to the Bluff City for two homestands: April 20-25, and August 17-22.

"It's just, it's going to provide some normalcy for the summer," Redbirds team president Craig Unger told Local 24. "It's going to provide some of that normal where you come down and go to a baseball game, you're going to be outdoors. And as sports come back, having baseball is really going to provide that next level of normalcy."