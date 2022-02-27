Memphis, emboldened by tournament hopes, routs Wichita State 81-57

Landers Nolley II had 22 points as the Tigers never left any doubt in its fifth straight home win.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Landers Nolley II had a season-high 22 points as Memphis easily beat Wichita State 81-57 on Sunday.

Nolley II hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Jalen Duren had 13 points and three blocks for Memphis (17-9, 11-5 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

The win was the second for the Tigers over Wichita State this season, the first an 82-64 win on the road.

Lester Quinones added 12 points. DeAndre Williams had 12 points.

The game was never really close, as Memphis led at one point in the first half 35-9, holding the Shockers scoreless for almost nine minutes.

Wichita State totaled 17 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Tyson Etienne had 11 points for the Shockers (13-12, 4-9). Ricky Council IV added 10 points. Craig Porter Jr. had seven steals and six assists.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Shockers on the season. Memphis defeated Wichita State 82-64 on Jan. 1.

Memphis is very well on its way to the NCAA Tournament, should it take care of business to close out the season.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi currently lists the Tigers as the Last Team In for the 68-team bracket as of Friday.