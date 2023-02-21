Here's who the Memphis Showboats drafted in their first-ever USFL College Draft

The team came away with mainly talent in the trenches in their first draft, but also beefed up their offensive line with talent from Tennessee and Mississippi.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The USFL's Memphis Showboats added 10 new players to their inaugural roster Tuesday during the USFL College Draft, and some of the players selected represent top Mid-South and Tennessee college talent.

Focusing mainly on impact players up front, both on defensive and offensive lines, the first player off the board for the Showboats was former Ole Miss right tackle Mason Brooks, picked fourth overall.

Brooks was on the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List for 2022, and made the All-Conference USA Team in 2020 as a member of Western Kentucky.

Here's a look at the Memphis Showboats draft list:

Round 1 Pick 4: OT Mason Brooks, Ole Miss

With the 4th pick of the 2023 USFL College Draft we select OT Mason Brooks 🚤@maseb82 | #SHOWTIME 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WREKrWoENE — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) February 21, 2023

Round 2 Pick 11: CB Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State

With the 11th pick of the 2023 USFL College Draft, we select Isaiah Bolden 🤩@isaiahbolden23 pic.twitter.com/4Nib0MmfIC — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) February 21, 2023

Round 3 Pick 19: DE Brevin Allen, Campbell

With our 19th pick of the 2023 USFL College Draft we select DE Brevin Allen 🚤@Datboybrev4 | #SHOWTIME 🤩 pic.twitter.com/dcFAPuaO37 — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) February 21, 2023

Round 4 Pick 27: DB Benny Sapp III, Northern Iowa

With the 27th pick of the 2023 USFL College Draft, we select Benny Sapp III 🚤@BennySappIII | #SHOWTIME 🤩 pic.twitter.com/OKqWVMV7pa — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) February 21, 2023

Round 5 Pick 35: TE Michael Ezeike, UCLA

With the 35th pick of the 2023 USFL College Draft we select Michael Ezeike 🚤💨#SHOWTIME 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QxMx7yqRKS — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) February 21, 2023

Round 6 Pick 43: OL Jerome Carvin, Tennessee

With the 43rd pick of the 2023 USFL College Draft, we select Jerome Carvin 🚤💨@JeromeCarvin pic.twitter.com/0fnf61p2kL — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) February 21, 2023

Round 7 Pick 51: CB Nehemiah Shelton, San Jose State

With the 51st pick of the 2023 USFL College Draft, we select Nehemiah Shelton 🚤 pic.twitter.com/jXaFvD6dxL — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) February 21, 2023

Round 8 Pick 59: WR Trea Shropshire, U.A.B.

With the 59th pick of the 2023 USFL College Draft, we select Trea Shropshire🤩@TreaShropshire | #SHOWTIME 🚤 pic.twitter.com/Bcae2n9Iwq — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) February 21, 2023

Round 9 Pick 67: OL Silas Dzansi, Virginia Tech

With our 67th pick of the 2023 USFL College Draft we select OL Silas Dzansi 🚤💨@SDzansi | #SHOWTIME 🤩 pic.twitter.com/gmypZyzHJZ — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) February 21, 2023

Round 10 Pick 75: S Antonio Fletcher, Southern Illinois

With our last pick of the 2023 USFL College Draft, we select S Antonio Fletcher 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GqVAmXei2l — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) February 21, 2023

Coached by Todd Haley, the Showboats will open the season April 15 in Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium against the Philadelphia Stars.

The USFL said all Memphis home games will be played at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, a big change in year two for the league, as it played all its games in Birmingham in 2022.

The USFL originally ran from 1983 to 1985 before folding.