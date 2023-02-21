Here's who the Memphis Showboats drafted in their first-ever USFL College Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The USFL's Memphis Showboats added 10 new players to their inaugural roster Tuesday during the USFL College Draft, and some of the players selected represent top Mid-South and Tennessee college talent.
Focusing mainly on impact players up front, both on defensive and offensive lines, the first player off the board for the Showboats was former Ole Miss right tackle Mason Brooks, picked fourth overall.
Brooks was on the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List for 2022, and made the All-Conference USA Team in 2020 as a member of Western Kentucky.
Here's a look at the Memphis Showboats draft list:
Round 1 Pick 4: OT Mason Brooks, Ole Miss
Round 2 Pick 11: CB Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State
Round 3 Pick 19: DE Brevin Allen, Campbell
Round 4 Pick 27: DB Benny Sapp III, Northern Iowa
Round 5 Pick 35: TE Michael Ezeike, UCLA
Round 6 Pick 43: OL Jerome Carvin, Tennessee
Round 7 Pick 51: CB Nehemiah Shelton, San Jose State
Round 8 Pick 59: WR Trea Shropshire, U.A.B.
Round 9 Pick 67: OL Silas Dzansi, Virginia Tech
Round 10 Pick 75: S Antonio Fletcher, Southern Illinois
Coached by Todd Haley, the Showboats will open the season April 15 in Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium against the Philadelphia Stars.
The USFL said all Memphis home games will be played at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, a big change in year two for the league, as it played all its games in Birmingham in 2022.
Tickets are available at theUSFL.com.
The USFL originally ran from 1983 to 1985 before folding.
After a successful first year in their return in 2022, they are poised for another season.