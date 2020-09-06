Student-athletes in Memphis speak out amid protests

Some young Memphis athletes have posted statements on social media, others have taken part in demonstrations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Young athletes across Memphis are adding their voice to the national conversation on police brutality and racial injustice.

Many have released statements to speak out. Others have taken to the streets to march like Tiger basketball's Lester Quinones, and Makyah Thomas-Malone Harding Academy girls basketball.

"We're on the move for change for the better," Thomas-Malone said. "I think one day, my children will be able to say mommy helped make the change."

Makyah is already responsible for change in her community. Last week, the 15-year-old wrote an open letter to Harding officials, once she noticed the school had not yet released a statement about the protests.

Within 24 hours of sending her letter, that changed.

"I am so grateful that Harding Academy put out a statement," Thomas-Malone said. "I know Harding Academy is on the road to just showing their black students love and support."

Makyah has a message for other student-athletes looking to use their platform.